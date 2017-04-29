It all started with a small group of associates over two decades ago, and now Publix is the No. 1 National March for Babies Corporate Partner. It’s a giant leap for the six-state-based grocer, whose companywide campaign today involves over 190,000 associates in 1,145 stores with the support of their customers.

Publix’s annual register campaign launched on Saturday, Apr. 29, and runs until May 20 in all stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. At checkout, associates will sell cutouts on which customers can write their name or the name of a baby they love.

Publix aims to surpass last year’s record-setting fundraising amount of $7.1 million dollars, coupled with associate fundraising, which combined brought in over $7.4 million in 2016. Historically, Publix has raised over $65 million to help give every baby a fighting chance.

“We are very proud of our 22-year history, and supporting healthier moms and stronger babies is an extension of who we are,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community relations.

“We’ve always said, we have the most generous customers and the most passionate associates in the industry, and together, we are proud to support the March of Dimes and make a difference in the communities in which we live and work,” she said.

“Earlier this year, we were proud to crown a new No. 1 National March for Babies Corporate Partner for the first time in 30 years,” said Stacey Stewart, March of Dimes president. “Publix is one of our most valued partners. We are looking forward to their annual campaign and spending time with the associates.”

Everyone is encouraged to join in the celebration. To find a March for Babies event near you, visit marchforbabies.org, where you can sign up and raise additional funds to support the March of Dimes.