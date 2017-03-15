Prolific LGBTQ+ vacation entertainment company R Family Vacations and modern luxury cruise line Celebrity Cruises prepare to set sail together, offering one-of-a-kind experiences tailored to the LGBTQ+ community, proving just how dedicated the brands are to promoting diversity and inclusivity around the world.

In collaboration with R Family Vacations, Celebrity will organize exclusive entertainment, gastronomic adventures, and unique events, hosted by R Family co-founders Gregg Kaminsky and Kelli Carpenter. New events will include a private welcome reception, sail away mixer, invite-only nightly dinners, exclusive shore excursions, and special entertainment including LGBTQ+ comedians and musical performances.

“Celebrity Cruises has been and always will be dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusivity and equality,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, senior vice president, Sales, Trade Support and Service, Celebrity Cruises.

“We couldn’t be more excited to offer these one-of-a-kind, customized group sailings to the guests of R Family Vacations,” he added.

“These sailings will provide guests an instant group of friends when they travel with us,” said Gregg Kaminsky, Founding Partner of R Family Vacations. “Celebrity Cruises welcomes everyone on board their luxurious ships and together we will create enhanced travel experiences designed for the entire LGBTQ+ community and their friends.”

The first of these partnered sailings will take guests to the vast final frontier, Alaska, and is available to book now, scheduled for July 21, onboard the award-winning Celebrity Solstice, which just underwent revitalization in October 2016. The revitalization saw various enhancements and additions implemented across the ship, including the addition of the iconic gastronomic adventure A Taste of Film and the brand’s newest culinary endeavor Sushi on Five.

These cruises will be sold exclusively through R Family Vacations, Tzell Travel Group, and Protravel International. Intrigued world travelers or interested first-time cruisers can learn more about the sailings and book now at rfamilyvacations.com, or for more information on Celebrity, visit celebritycruises.com or call 1-800-437-3111.

For more information about Celebrity Cruises, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com, or call your travel agent. For more information about R Family Vacations, visit rfamilyvacations.com or send email to info@rfamilyvacations.com.