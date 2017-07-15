Ramon Perez-Dorrbecker retires from LHANC following 44 years of service

After 44 years working devotedly for the company and 16 years as the CEO for Little Havana Activities & Nutrition Centers of Dade County Inc. (LHANC), Ramon Perez-Dorrbecker retired on June 30.

Perez-Dorrbecker joined LHANC in 1973, and during his time at LHANC he was responsible for many roles, leading to being named CEO in 2001. During his tenure he saw 16 senior centers come to be and his most recent accomplishment was the opening of the newest center, Violeta Duenas Monte in East Kendall.

“After many years of being with the company, it is time I retire, to spend time with my wife and family. Although I will miss my Little Havana family and will never forget you,” Perez-Dorrbecker said.

A farewell event was held on July 5 at the LHANC corporate office in Little Havana. Family and coworkers were present to celebrate.

Rafael Iglesias, CPA has been appointed as president and CEO of Little Havana Activities & Nutrition Centers of Dade County Inc. effective July 1. Iglesias has served as chief financial officer (CFO) of LHANC for over 22 years.

Nicole Alvarez, CPA, has been appointed as CFO of LHANC. She will lead the Accounting Department and oversee a staff of eight. Alvarez has been working in the accounting field since 2010, earbed her master’s in 2011 and her CPA in 2014. Most recently she was in the Internal Audit Department at ILG.

Betty Ruano has been appointed as director, Operations & Human Resources. As a dedicated employee serving in various positions within the company for 22 years, and the right hand to Perez-Dorrbecker for the past 16 years, Ruano now will lead the company’s Operations & Human Resources divisions, alongside the newly appointed CEO.

