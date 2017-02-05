The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertable presents a very unique concept — a crossover convertible.

Beautifully detailed, the Evoque has all the bells and whistles of a Range Rover, but in a smaller package. Its scale is favorable to the Evoque’s performance as its compact size allows it to be more nimble than the larger, traditional Range Rover options.

The Evoque gains its power from a 240 horsepower, 2.0 turbocharged inline-4 engine. Its small and light frame, Active Driveline differentials and torque vectoring along with the engine allow for a respectable 24 combined mpg, making the Evoque more car-like in mileage than crossover.

Aside from its mileage, the Evoque’s interior and exterior’s styling is also laudable. Inside the Evoque, you’ll find the front seats to be comfortable and spacious with several possible adjustments to better suit its passengers. In the back, rear seats are not as spacious, but still doable for short distances.

While the Evoque convertible comes only with two doors, there are other options for when opting in for the hard top: three or five doors. If you’re looking for easier access to the back row, we suggest the five-door option.

As for cargo room, the Evoque convertible has 8.9 cubic feet to offer. However, if you need more room, the hardtop provides about 20 cubic feet, for the five-door option. In the Evoque hardtop, cargo room can be doubled by folding the backseats.

Outside, the Evoque is as attractive as it is on the inside. The Evoque is eye-catching and unique but still boasts the recognizable angular look and broad stance of a classic Range Rover.

In addition to the Evoque’s smooth and nimble performance, another impressive feature of this year’s Land Rover Evoque is its outstanding sound system. Even with the top down and zipping down the expressway, you can clearly hear the music booming out of the Meridian speakers. The same holds true when using the Bluetooth audio for calls — you can easily hold a hands-free conversation. With the top up, the Evoque’s cabin is calm and quiet.

Other than its great sound system, inside the Evoque you’ll find several standard features which include: InControl Touch Pro with SSD Navigation, USB and the aforementioned Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry, front and rear parking assist, blind spot monitor with vehicle sensing and reverse traffic detection, solar reflective windshield, rear privacy glass, electric convertible roof, which opens in 18 seconds and closes in 21, InControl Remote & Protect, rearview camera, and configurable ambient interior lighting.

The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible provides a very unique option — a crossover luxury convertible. With all of the trimmings that you’d find in a standard Range Rover but with a convertible option the Evoque is a great option for those who would love to ride around with the top down but also want the Range Rover’s distinct styling. For a ride different from all others, with great handling and a wide array of luxury features, check out the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

The MSRP for the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is $57,700.