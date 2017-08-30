Riviera Live Brings Luxurious, Latin-Inspired Revelry to Coral Gables with Shows and Surprise Celebrity Appearances

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Those wishing to experience the magic of Cuba can skip the airport security lines and make their way to Miami’s historic Coral Way thoroughfare in the Gables. The acclaimed Riviera Live offers Miami locals top notch entertainment with complete over-the-top dance numbers, specialty cocktails and an authentic Latin dining experience.

At it’s peak, The Hotel Habana Riviera in Havana was known the world over for its inspired 1950’s decor. This timeless ambiance served as the direct inspiration for Miami’s newest entertainment phenomenon. Riviera Live will feature a stunning array of entertainment, including colorful showgirls, spectacular decorations and soul-moving music. This homage to mid-century Latin excellence will give visitors and locals alike a one-of-a-kind live show and nightlife combination. Attendees can enjoy a one-hour theatrical performance immediately followed by rhythmic salsa beats until the break of dawn.

Upon entry, guests are transported to Havana’s golden age, delighted and amused by the over-the-top decor and the vivacious environment. Palm trees overlooking a center bar that welcomes revelers with a traditional Mojito. Second-floor VIP balconies overlook the main stage and dance floor, meant to be the focal point of the space. Live musical sets by acclaimed Spanish and Latin American artists bring a new dimension of entertainment to the area.

Whether drawn to exotic salsa steps, the rhythmic pulse of Cuban congas or listening to the sweet songs of talented singers, Riviera Live is certain to deliver incredible performances.

Executive Chef Jose Davila’s menu boasts a variety of options for those wanting to experience a Caribbean meal. Diners can enjoy standout seafood bites like the crispy fried calamari served alongside a zesty zucchini and creole sauce, and the Octopus a la Gallega served with fresh herbs, or instead settle in for a full four-course meal.

“I created the menu to make sure it caters to everyone’s taste buds. If the guest is craving seafood, we’ve got it covered. A big meaty churrasco, or light and fresh dish of greens with pears and figs, there’s a dish for every guest.”said Executive Chef Jose Davila.

“Coral Gables is heavily influenced by the classic and subtle Spanish architecture, as was the case in Cuba for many years,” said Ana Rivera, Riviera Publicist & CEO of Identity Media and solely responsible for Riviera Live’s public relations. “This space, however, brings the passion and energy of Havana’s golden age to the streets of Miami. Here, you can enjoy live music, a sit-down dinner and then show off your best salsa moves on the dance floor.”

From now until the official grand debut, Riviera Live will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 12pm until 3am and offer Friday happy hour deals from 5pm until 9pm. Thursday Night will include a live comedy show. Saturdays will be open from 4pm to 5am. Visitors can enjoy special prices for their favorite drinks and appetizers, such as $50 bottles of Veuve, $5 for select wines, $7 cocktails, and $8 appetizers.

“We are ready to bring the party to the neighborhood,” said Rivera. “There is a reason Hotel Habana Riviera’s legacy lasted for more than half a century and we are ready to share that with Miami.”