Actors’ Playhouse presents the Tony Award-winning musical Carousel, with music by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II.

Named the best musical of the 20th Century by Time magazine, Carousel follows Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan through their journey of love, loss and redemption and soars with unforgettable songs including If I Loved You, June Is Bustin’ Out All Over and You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Directed by award-winning Actors’ Playhouse artistic director David Arisco, and featuring musical direction by Caryl Fantel and choreography by Ron Hutchins, Carousel runs through Feb.26 in the Mainstage of The Miracle Theatre.

“Carousel and I have a long history dating back to 1973 when I first encountered this incredible musical playing the part of Billy Bigelow,” Arisco said. “It has always been one of my favorite musicals of all time. The singer/dancer/actors we have assembled will bring to South Florida the finest that musical theater has to offer. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see one of the all-time great classics live on stage at the Miracle Theatre.”

Arisco has assembled a 25-member cast to present this Tony Award-winning musical. Raised in South Florida, Michael Hunsaker is excited to make his Actors’ Playhouse debut starring as Billy Bigelow. Hunsaker’s Broadway and national-tour credits include Steven Schwartz’s Children of Eden (Original Cast Album), Chess, Chance and Chemistry and Ragtime. He originated off-Broadway roles in Listen to My Heart, The Tragic and Horrible Life of the Singing Nun, My Deah and The Odyssey.

Actors’ Playhouse favorite Julie Kleiner (national tour of Big) returns following her appearance in last season’s production of The Toxic Avenger to star alongside Hunsaker as Julie Jordan.

Lauren Lukacek (national tour Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, international tour of My Fair Lady) makes her Actors’ Playhouse debut as Julie’s pal Carrie Pipperidge, with AP veterans Lourelene Snedeker (Sondheim on Sondheim) as Nettie Fowler and Laura Turnbull (The Tin Woman, August: Osage County) as Mrs. Mullin.

The creative team for Carousel includes scenic design by Tim Bennett, lighting design by Eric Nelson, sound design by Shaun Mitchell, costume design by Ellis Tillman and properties design by Jodi Dellaventura.

Evening performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with afternoon matinees on Sunday at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee is scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m.

Director David Arisco will lead a discussion group with actors and community guests following the performance on Friday, Feb. 10, as part of the company’s new “Second Fridays” series.

Tickets for weeknights and matinees are $57, and on Friday and Saturday evenings, $64. The theater offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Discounts are based on availability.

Group discounted rates are offered for 15 or more through the group sales department. Single tickets may be purchased through the box office at 305-444-9293 or online at www.actorsplayhouse.org.