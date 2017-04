The Rotaract Club of Coral Gables is up and running again with 22 members who are enthusiastically undertaking projects and events. The club recently donated 109 blankets to the VA Homeless facility. Pictured are members of the club. Club president Andres Albino and president-elect Luis Guillermo Sanchez will be attending the Rotary International Convention in June.

