School launches Spanish immersion program for kids ages18-35 months

Temple Judea has launched a Spanish immersion program at its Margaux Early Childhood School for children from 18-35 months starting in the fall.

The Spanish immersion program supports the child’s journey to bilingualism, opening the door to people and places around the globe, while strengthening their familiarity and fluency in Spanish.

“In our global society, there are increasing advantages to knowing more than one language,” said Beth Ellen Young, RJE and director of education at Temple Judea. “This unique program, developed in response to requests from members and the overall community, cultivates a growth mindset for children in a nurturing and supportive environment.”

According to the Pew Research Center, half of second generation Hispanics are bilingual speaking English and Spanish in the home.

Whether the child’s home language is Spanish or English, the Spanish immersion program benefits the cognitive and social-emotional development of all our learners and enhances their overall language development. From the beginning of the day to the end, children in this program explore, discover, and play in a Spanish-rich environment. Teachers communicate with children in Spanish in formal as well as casual conversation and instruction. Jewish holidays and values are celebrated using Hebrew terms with Spanish explanations.

“After the child is enrolled, teachers assess the child’s current language skills and get to know each and every student by personally visiting them in their natural home environment,” said Mikki Feinberg, early childhood director at Temple Judea. “This ensures that the child’s emotional health is nurtured during their classroom experience.”

Enrollment into the Spanish immersion program is currently open. For more information on enrollment, hours and costs, visit http://margauxschool.org or call 305-667-9470.

The new Frank Family Education Center at Temple Judea, completed in October 2016, houses the Margaux Early Childhood School which includes 12 state-of-the-art learning classrooms, multi-functional areas, in-suite bathrooms and an outdoor playground.

Now celebrating 70 years of Jewish Learning and Living in Coral Gables, Temple Judea is one of the largest Reform synagogues in Miami with approximately 600 member families. Temple Judea’s mission is to enrich member’s ever-more complicated lives with the new insights of ancient Jewish heritage.

For more information, visit www.JudeaGables.org.