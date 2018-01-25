Sean Pittman Installed as Orange Bowl Committee President & Chair

Sean Pittman was installed as the Orange Bowl Committee’s 80th President and Chair on Monday, January 22, 2018, at Riviera Country Club in Coral Gables. Pittman has been a member of the Orange Bowl Committee (OBC) since 2005 and succeeds Immediate Past President & Chair Don Slesnick.

Pittman will oversee the Committee’s continued commitment to the South Florida community, including a full slate of events, highlighted by the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 29, 2018. Year-round, the Orange Bowl invests nearly $1 million back into the South Florida community, funding a variety of community events, academic programs, scholarships and youth sports programs and initiatives on an annual basis. Additionally, over the last 10 years, Orange Bowl legacy gift projects have resulted in more than $12 million worth of improvements in four South Florida parks.

“After admiring the work of the Orange Bowl Committee since 1993, it’s humbling and surreal to know that I have now been entrusted to lead this prestigious organization,” said Pittman. “In this 85th year of the Committee, we will execute a Playoff Semifinal to be remembered for years to come, while elevating the member experience for all of those who volunteer their time and energy to the work of the Committee. We will also continue to support the South Florida community, as they have supported us for so long. I’m honored to know that my colleagues have elected me to serve as their President, and in return it is my mission to make them proud.”

Pittman is the Senior Partner of Pittman Law Group, P.L., which specializes in the areas of government, administrative and corporate law. Sean represents a diverse client list of individuals, local governments, small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. As a local government lawyer, he represents Florida counties and municipalities before the Florida Cabinet, Florida legislature and other tribunals. As an administrative lawyer, Pittman advises clients on matters before the Department of Administrative hearings and various State of Florida boards and agencies. Sean also provides counsel to local government clients on issues related to Public Finance law.

Florida Trend Magazine cited Sean as a “Must Know Contact”, and he has been named one of the “Top 100 most influential people in Florida politics” by Influence Magazine. The Tallahassee Democrat also named Sean one of the “Top twenty-five most influential people in Tallahassee.” Pittman is the founder and chairman of the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce, past Chairman of the Children’s Home Society of Florida, former Trustee of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, and a current member of the Board of Directors for Hancock Whitney Bank.

Sean was awarded Leadership Florida’s 2015 Distinguished Member Award and the 2016 Heman Sweatt Award by the National Bar Association, for demonstrating community leadership and concern for human and civil rights. In 2017, Sean was inducted into the Tallahassee Barristers Association’s Legal Hall of Fame, recognizing over two decades of his work as a Florida attorney. He was also presented the Servant Leadership Award by the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and the 2014 Founders Award from the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce.

Sean is a co-host of the popular television talk show “The Usual Suspects” during which he analyzes and provides commentary on the latest happenings in state and national politics.

Sean and his wife Dr. Audra Pittman, reside in Tallahassee where they are raising three daughters, Paloma, Pilar and Phoebe.

José C. Romano moves into Pittman’s former role as President-Elect and Chair-Elect and will serve as the 81st President and Chair during the 2019-2020 year. Jeff E. Rubin will serve as the First Vice-Chair and will become President and Chair in 2020-2021. Eric L. Poms enters his 13th year as the Chief Executive Officer and marks his 25thyear with the Orange Bowl Committee.