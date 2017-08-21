Seeking the Kayapó – A deep Amazon journey supporting conservation

Join Earth Lion Expeditions and Climbing Horizons on a once-in a-lifetime journey into the heart of the Amazon Rainforest of Brazil. For one special week, participants will have the chance to live among the Kayapó Tribe and experience their indigenous way of life while learning directly from the indigenous people about medicinal plants, hunting in the forest, rainforest ecology, and their unique customs.

The Kayapo are recognized for their successful environmental stewardship and commitment to preventing deforestation by miners and developers. Travelers will have an unprecedented opportunity to enjoy the Amazon in its pristine state – far from the tourist trails. This is an adventure few people have ever had the chance to experience, as the Kayapo have had extremely limited contact with the outside world.

This unique ecotourism adventure will take place Oct. 23-31, 2017, with proceeds going to support much-needed conservation funds for the Associação Floresta Protegida. This organization assists the Brazilian Kayapó tribe in protecting their lands from the pressures of development. Earth Lion Expeditions is a Coral Gables-based adventure tourism operator that seeks to offer meaningful sustainable travel that exposes the heart and soul of the destination. Climbing Horizons, a Hollywood based 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization, supports grass roots development projects in countries such as Belize, Peru, and Brazil.

For more information on the trip please call 786-350-3462. You may also contact Carolin Lusby at dr.carolin.lusby@gmail.com (Climbing Horizons) or Alison Klapper León at alison@earthlionexpeditions.com (Earth Lion Expeditions). For trip description and deposit, visit http://earthlionexpeditions.com/expeditions/brazil-tribe/.