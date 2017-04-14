This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The South Florida Youth Symphony, which recently captured the Gold Medal at the prestigious Heritage Music Festival, will present a unique environmental-themed concert on Sunday, May 7, at the Lehman Theater on Miami Dade College’s North Campus.

The concert, which will feature the premier of commissioned multi-media piece — Foreverglades — by renowned composer/conductor Dennis Kam, professor emeritus from the University of Miami, begins at 4 p.m. The concert also showcases the SFYS program, including new violin beginners, the “Young Mozarts,” ages 3 and 4.

“We are thrilled to be the orchestra for the premier of Foreverglades,” said Marjorie Hahn, executive and musical deirector of the South Florida Youth Symphony, now in its 52nd season. “This is truly a fantastic piece which will, through its multimedia presentation, show the Everglades and our environment in a unique, encompassing light.”

In addition to Kam’s commissioned piece, several other environment-themed pieces will be played, including I Will Be Earth with the Girls Choir and Valse from Swan Lake.

In keeping with the theme of the concert — with Everglades photography by Nate Greene — Ranger Carol Mitchell, deputy director for Science & Interpretation for Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks, will make a special presentation.

A limited number of $5 tickets still remain and can be reserved by calling 305-238-2729.