Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables’ destination for fine shopping and dining, will welcome Eberjey this spring plus Allen Edmonds and Sea Grill during fall 2017.

These future additions will complement the recent openings of the first-ever retail boutique for ViX Paula Hermanny as well as Hanna Andersson, which embellish the center’s premier lineup of retail and dining options.

“Shops at Merrick Park is excited to welcome these standout additions to our celebrated mix of retailers,” said Michael Cook, senior general manager at Shops at Merrick Park. “These new stores will expand our merchandise selection and appeal to our loyal shopper base who appreciate luxury and in-style fashion, jewelry, home decor and beauty offerings.”

The center will welcome the third Miami-based Eberjey location, featuring a collection of must-have pieces that express happiness, love and confidence. The beloved lifestyle brand is well-known for its playful and romantic intimate apparel, loungewear, resort wear and swimwear made of the softest materials and lace details. Eberjey will be located on Level 1 near Neiman Marcus.

Shops at Merrick Parkalso will unveil Allen Edmonds and Sea Grill. Allen Edmonds, opening on Level 1 near Nordstrom, is known for its unsurpassed quality of custom-made, premium leather men’s dress shoes, belts, briefcases, bags and versatile clothing. Since 1922, the retailer prides itself on its core values of craftsmanship, reflecting timeless elegance and enduring style.

Sea Grill, a highly anticipated fine dining addition, will offer a refined, fish-centric menu of authentic Greek dishes in an upscale environment. The full-service restaurant’s second Miami-based location will be located on Level 1 next to Villagio.

Recently, the center introduced ViX Paula Hermanny and Hanna Andersson. The first-in-market ViX Paula Hermanny store offers vibrant swim and resort wear on Level 2 near Neiman Marcus.

Hanna Andersson, now open on Level 2 near Neiman Marcus, showcases a full range of children’s and adult clothing from matching pajamas, dresses and swimwear to stylish accessories, toys and gifts.

These exciting additions join other coveted stores including, Burberry, CH Carolina Herrera, Diane von Furstenberg and Lilly Pulitzer.

