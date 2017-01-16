The Woody Foundation has announced that it will be hosting the sixth annual Maine Lobster Feast at Coral Reef Yacht Club in Coconut Grove on Thursday, Feb. 23, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The main purpose for the Lobster Feast is to raise funds and awareness for the spinal cord injured community.

“Feb. 23, we gather to support the Woody Foundation as it continues to improve the quality of life of those living with paralysis,” said Anthony Poppe, co-chair of the Maine Lobster Feast. “The 2017 Maine Lobster Feast will build upon the great success of past year’s events, and is certain to be a wonderful evening dining along Biscayne Bay. We are eager to see you all there and appreciate the support your attendance will bring to the Woody Foundation”

Now is your opportunity to become a “Friend of the Woody Foundation” by pledging to a sponsorship package for the annual dinner. With your support, the Woody Foundation can achieve its fundraising goals and foster a partnership towards raising money and awareness for the spinal cord injured community.

The Woody Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization formed in 2011 to raise funds for the recovery of spinal cord injured persons. The namesake of The Foundation, James “Woody” Beckham, suffered his spinal cord injury making a rugby tackle in January 2011. Since then, the foundation has raised over $1.5 million to help those with paralysis. The mission is to transform the quality of life of those living with paralysis and their caregivers.

Visit www.woodyfoundation.org, or “Like” at www.facebook.com/woodyfoundation and follow for more information.