South Florida Educational FCU awards $323,184 in scholarships to students

South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union (FCU) awarded full tuition university scholarships to 12 high school seniors during its annual Hubert O. Sibley Scholarship ceremony on May 25.

This year’s winners represent nine different Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS). The 2017 South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union scholarship recipients and high schools are:

David C. Gonzalez, Barbara Goleman;

Dianne Miranda, Coral Reef;

Tamia Baker, Booker T. Washington;

Lane Morris, Coral Gables;

Carlos O. Concepcion, Coral Reef;

Keionna Braddock-Hesson. Miami Edison;

Natalie M. Reyes, Southwest Miami;

Amanda Grullon, Coral Reef;

Rachel C. Gonzalez, G. Holmes Braddock;

Brandon Rojas, Coral Reef;

Rocio Angelica Abreu, John A Ferguson, and

Thian Melchior, School for Advanced Studies-Homestead.

Since 1995 South Florida Educational FCU has awarded more than $3.278 million in scholarships to 353 college-bound students. The Hubert O. Sibley Tuition Scholarship Program is one of the many ways the Credit Union supports students across South Florida reach their academic goals.

To be eligible for South Florida Educational FCU’s Hubert O. Sibley Tuition Scholarship, high school seniors or their parent/legal guardian must have had an active Credit Union account for at least one year prior to the scholarship application deadline.

For more information on South Florida Educational FCU’s programs, call 305-270-5250 or visit www.sfefcu.org/scholarships.

South Florida Educational FCU is the largest Credit Union headquartered in Miami-Dade County and serves educators, students and the families of Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Miami Dade College. South Florida Educational FCU is committed to increasing educational opportunities for students in Miami Dade County.

Visit www.sfefcu.org for more information.