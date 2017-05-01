The all-new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas arrives for sale this June, but South Motors Volkswagen will be hosting its world debut event at its showroom on May 16, 2017. Anyone eager to catch Miami’s first look at this revolutionary vehicle should contact South Motors via (844) 418-9390 or RSVP online for Miami’s Volkswagen Atlas Debut.

Miami families with a high headcount, rejoice! Volkswagen’s all-new, three-row crossover is almost here and – according to the early reviews of several automotive industry journalists – it will be well worth the wait. The medium-large 2018 Volkswagen Atlas can seat seven adults comfortably, making it the first VW model able to do so since the Routan retired in 2013.

The all-new Atlas makes good use of its interior space and, thanks in part to a long wheelbase, fully exploits its footprint. There’s 153 cubic feet inside for passengers to enjoy, putting it near the top of its class for roominess. With a full house onboard, the VW Atlas boasts 21 cubic feet of cargo space, which also puts it well at the top of its competitors. Family runs in the Atlas across Miami’s suburban sprawl are managed by one of two engines – a 2.0 liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine or a naturally-aspirated 3.6 liter V6. The 4-cylinder produces 235HP and 258lbs.-ft of torque while the V6 muscles out 276HP and 266lbs-ft. of torque. Miami drivers opting for that extra bit of confidence in a rainstorm or other adverse condition can opt for Volkswagen’s all-wheel drive system on the V6 model.

Despite its size, the all-new 2018 VW Atlas handles itself like a much smaller vehicle. It is nimble, responsive and eager to deliver the power when needed. The brakes are also a strong point, confidently stopping the vehicle with an immediacy and intuitive pedal feedback. Safety features include a full suite of protection systems, including engineered body elements like a safety cage and alloyed, high-strength steel reinforcement panels. Air bags protect front, sides and rear while passive and active anti-collision tech like electronic stability control and VW’s Intelligent Crash Response System keep digital watch.

Perhaps one of the more interesting bits about the 2018 VW Atlas is its warranty. With 6-year / 72,000-mile new car warranty terms, the Atlas [and the 2018 Tiguan] has what Volkswagen is calling the “best transferrable bumper-to-bumper SUV warranty in America”. The new warranty doubles the typical 3-year, 36K mileage found on most vehicles, offers full new car coverage and can be transferred beyond the first owner.

“We specifically designed and built the all-new Atlas and Tiguan for American customers. This warranty further addresses the needs of American buyers head-on,” says VW of America CEO Hinrich J. Woebcken. “We’re confident in the reliability and workmanship of these SUVs, and we want our customers to be confident in their purchase. We believe this warranty will lead to reduced cost of ownership for Volkswagen owners.”

This will cover the engines, transmissions, optional all-wheel drive. In contrast, competitors to the Atlas, like the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder only provide a 3-year / 36,000-mile basic warranty. Volkswagen’s warranty is not just twice as long, but it also is transferable to the vehicle’s next owner, which adds residual value to the first owner’s sale and confidence to the second owner’s experience. Win-win.