St. Theresa School inducts 88 into the Musketeer Alumni Association

“Once a Musketeer, always a Musketeer,” shared Gloria Marti, vice principal of St. Theresa Catholic School and alumna (Class of 1974), as she opened up the Alumni Induction luncheon for 88 excited eight graders.

The students had just finished celebrating their final school mass, concelebrated by Fr. Michael Davis, pastor, and Fr. Phillip Tran, parochial vicar.

“Most of my long and lasting friendships were established when I was a student here, and we still get together, supporting each other as Musketeer friends do,” Marti continued.

“This is the first annual Musketeer luncheon for the students, one which is destined to become a tradition,” said Sister Rosalie Nagy, OCD, principal. “This gives our graduating students a sense that St. Theresa is always their home — a place where they will always be a part of our family, and a reason to stay connected,” Sister Rosalie added.

The students were treated to a festive environment in Comber Hall, with delicious food suited to their palates, lemonade served in real wine glasses, and centerpieces in school colors for the Class of 2017. With each table of students, there was one alumna sharing what it is like to be a part of the Musketeer alumni tradition.

“It’s how we are prepared here,” said Silvia Esposito, alumna (Class of 197) with her table of graduating eighth graders.

“We have such a good balance of spirituality and academic preparation that we can go out and make a positive difference in the world, knowing we are grounded in the spirit,” Esposito said.

“I think the students at my table were most impressed by the fact that I told them I met my husband at an STS Halloween Dance, held at the “old church,” (now Comber Hall) in 1983, nearly 34 years ago,” said Patricia Bango Diaz, alumna (Class of 1984), now with her own law practice in Coral Gables.

After the luncheon, Liane Morejon, local WPLG Channel 10 reporter and alumna (Class of 2000), gave an inspirational message to the students.

“Know that you will stumble, fall, and sometimes fail in the real world,” Morejon said. “But know because of your faith and the gifts that God has given you, you will get up, and you will succeed.”

The students had a chance to learn what it is like serving as a local reporter, and the daily deadlines, early mornings, late lights, criticism, and the associated joy that comes out of this rewarding position.

“When you go to high school, you may have some sense of what you want to do, or then again, you may not,” Morejon said. “But keep trying, take internships, follow what your heart is telling you. You will know when you know. It just happens.”

The students then received their induction into the Musketeer Alumni Association, their official alumni identification, and their High School Survival Kit.