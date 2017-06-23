State Senate Race for District 40 Heats Up

The recent resignation of Senator Frank Atiles (R) on April 21, 2017 prompted a run-off election scheduled for July 25, 2017. Only 1 of the total of 3 Republican candidates, as well as only 1 of the 3 Democrat candidates will have to win the run-off in order to see their names on the September 26 ballot. The Independent candidate will not have to worry about a primary because no other Independent filed. His name will automatically appear on the September ballot.

The district covers a large swath of Coral Gables, Miami, West Miami and South Miami as well as, unincorporated areas of Kendall, Coral Terrace, Fountainebleau, Glenvar Heights, Olympia Heights, Sunset and Westchester.

The Candidates who filed by the deadline to run in this election were:

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Annette Taddeo (D) – 49, is a successful businesswoman, CEO and founder of LanguageSpeak, Inc. is not new to politics. Having lost a much heated congressional primary to former Congressman Joe Garcia last year, she also served as President of the Miami Dade Democratic Party. During her tenure as President Ms. Taddeo was successful in raising funds for candidates as well as, worked diligently to register voters. One instance in particular, in order to encourage Republicans to switch parties, Ms. Taddeo and current primary rival, Ms. Logan publicly destroyed Ms. Logan’s Republican voter-registration card outside the elections office.

—

Ana Rivas Logan (D) – 56, is an educator with a Master of Science Degree in Computer Sciences and Engineering from Nova University. She ran for the seat last year but lost in the primary to former state Sen. Dwight Bullard. The mother of 3 served in House District 114 from 2010 to 2012 and served on the Miami-Dade County School Board from 2004 to 2010. As a Florida Legislator, Ms. Logan was successful in getting six bills out of the house with two bills signed by the Governor one of which (HB 281 Value Adjustment Boards) brought 30 million dollars to Miami Dade County Public Schools. In 2014, Ms. Logan announced that she was changing party affiliation to Democrat.

—

REPUBLICAN PARTY

Jose Felix Diaz (R) – 37, represents a portion of Senate District 40 in House District 116. He is an attorney and father of two. The Miami native began his public service as student body president in high school and college. After earning his law degree from Columbia, Jose joined the law firm of Akerman LLP and was appointed to the American Bar Association’s legislative body, the House of Delegates. In addition, he has been recognized by receiving the American Bar Association’s Silver key.

—

Alex Diaz de la Portilla (R) -52, once represented a part of this district as a Senator from 2000 to 2010 and served in the House from 1994 to 2000. The former Senator was known for successfully bringing money down to his district especially during Governor Bush’s years in office. His brothers, Miguel Diaz de la Portilla and Renier Diaz de la Portilla have also served in the State Senate and House, respectively. Mr. Diaz de la Portilla owns a political consulting firm.

—

Lorenzo Palomares (R) – 63, has ran for office before, he is an attorney, father of 3 and has shown to support President Trump during his appearances on Spanish language media. Mr. Palomares ran in 2014 Republican Primary for Florida’s 26th Congressional District against Carlos Curbelo, Ed MacDougall, Joe Martinez and David Rivera where he received 2.8% of the votes.

—

INDEPENDENT/NO PARTY AFFILIATION

Christian “He-Man” Schlaerth (I- no party affiliation) – 36, is an adjunct sociology professor at Barry University, University of Miami and Miami Dade College. He does not have prior political experience