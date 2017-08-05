Streetscape inspires Downtown Gables as place to live-work-play

A renaissance is happening right before our eyes in Downtown Coral Gables.

The area, with its tree-lined streets and legendary Mediterranean architecture, always has been a coveted place to live in the suburban core. But, today, the urban and suburban are uniting to become the ultimate setting to live, work and play.

Our area’s metropolitan dynamic is evolving into a hub for various types of attractions and has become more desirable than ever for residents and businesses alike. The city’s multi-million-dollar Streetscape improvements to walkability and infrastructure, as well as the addition of new retailers, will offer a plethora of options to further highlight Coral Gables’ uniqueness among other South Florida cities.

Its forward-thinking, curbless design will additionally allow for flexible future uses, be it for festivals or gatherings that bring the community together.

This transformation that has been occurring over the past two years soon will become a reality, marked by the upcoming completion of Giralda Plaza this fall, followed by Miracle Mile.

The invigoration of the area has attracted tremendous activity from new residents and empty nesters looking to call Downtown Coral Gables home, because the locale encourages a highly sought after active way of living within a community environment that presents all the daily comforts one could need.

Adding to the ease and amenities of the area, are new residential offerings that allow individuals to easily transition from a single-family home into a condo setting. Giralda Place, for example, offers a boutique design of only 33 expansive residences. It is ideal for those who value privacy, but wish to be in a walkable surrounding, in proximity to dining, shops and cultural activities. Each unit mirrors that of a custom-built home, in that it features spacious layouts, kitchens that would captivate a top-chef and balconies as big as a backyard.

This superior mix is not shy of conveniences for the working professional. As more businesses plant roots in the community, there will be an increase in employment opportunities. Companies also have more options when it comes to office space, from high-quality, Class A buildings to co-shared workspaces, such as at the soon-to-open WeWork at Giralda Place’s 2222 Ponce de Leon address.

The enhancements to the streetscape and neighboring changes will allow visitors and residents to further enjoy downtown’s popular thoroughfares, while maintaining the historic charm that was intended by Coral Gables’ founder, George Merrick.

Christopher Brown is co-developer of Giralda Place.