Student Spotlight : Brianna Suquino

Coral Gables High School rising senior Brianna Suquino is an artist and her plan is to go to art school for college.

Her college list includes the Savannah College of Art and Design, Laguna College of Art and Design and the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota.

Suquino is a member of Art Club and participate in Art Walks, of which there were two last school year.

“We present our art,” she said. “We showcase how we do it at the school. Mostly we get students to come by during lunch.”

Her portfolio so far has a number of still life, landscape and modern art pieces but what she really likes doing are cartoons. She would like to go into animation with a cartoony style. She has been experimenting with a variety of characters and a few storylines on which she has been working.

“Right now, I’m leaning toward traditional animation but if there is a need for me to get into the 3-D field, I will,” she said.

Suquino is working on an art-related project for her International Baccalaureate community service project with a couple of friends.

“One of our ideas was setting up art classes for orphans — any orphanage or foster home,” she said.

Another idea is a supply drive for homeless people.

“We were thinking maybe Camillus House,” she said.

Another one of her interests is helping others get healthy. She has been an officer in the Health Corps Club, which serves to educate students on health and how to stay fit.

“We teach mental resilience and how to deal with stress,” she said.

The club is affiliated with a national organization.

“The club has given me so much. It’s helped me deal with the stress. Being an officer, it has helped with social skills.”

She said she can handle public speaking more now than she could before she became an officer in the club.

