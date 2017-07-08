Student Spotlight – Cavan Wilson

Coral Gables High School rising senior Cavan Wilson is the 2016-17 Cross Country Individual 4A District 15 champion. He helped the cross country team become district champs and go on to state.

Wilson also was district and regional champion in the 200-meter race in track and field, and he qualified for the 4A Region 4 swimming competition in the 200-freestyle.

His accomplishments aren’t limited to sports. He also is a 2017 Sunshine State Scholar (which is a STEM award given to one or two students in each Florida county) and an AP Scholar with Distinction, which means he scored a three or above in five Advanced Placement exams.

He is not resting on his laurels. This summer he plans to train with Miami Swimming to get a little more structure in his swimming training.

“I made it to regionals and I’d like to improve my time a lot so I can finish strong in my high school career in swimming,” he said.

Wilson is interested in swimming and running in college.

Outside of school, he competes in triathlons. He won the Treasure Coast Sprint Distance Triathlon last July and the AAA Lake Louisa May Draft Legal Sprint Triathlon in May.

He dopes all this while maintaining a high grade point average.

Although he is a winner who trains hard, he also is aware of the dangers of pushing himself too hard. He credits his parents for helping keep him centered.

“I really like the approach they are taking,” he said. “They want us to try a lot of different things because it’s important to have a balance in life.”

Wilson used to play basketball. As a freshman, he helped his dad coach a youth basketball team.

“I learned how to help other kids and be with other kids,” he said.

Wilson is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and has been a staff writer and sports editor for Cavs Connect, the online newspaper. Next year he will be co-editor-in-chief.

In college, Wilson wants to take engineering. He plays to apply to universities in Florida.

— Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld