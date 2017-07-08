Student Spotlight – Ewan Hennessy

Early this summer, Coral Gables High School rising senior Ewan Hennessy will have maxed out the number of community service hours he can report. The system stops at 999 but he will have earned more than 1,000 and he still has a year of high school remaining.

The first week of summer, he volunteered at his church’s summer camp.

“During the second week, I’ll be going on a mission trip up to Philadelphia with my youth group,” he said.

While on the trip he expects to volunteer at a homeless shelter for a day and various other jobs such as landscaping.

Hennessy earned many of his hours through Scouting. He has been a Boy Scout since sixth grade, and a Cub Scout before that. He currently is working on his Eagle Scout proposal.

“I’m going to be refurbishing signs at The Barnacle Historic State Park in Coconut Grove,” he said.

He hopes to have the project completed by the fall when school begins.

At Gables, Hennessy is the incoming president of the Future Business Leaders of America Club that had more than 400 active members this past school year. The chapter also sent about 30 students to Orlando to compete at the state level as well as a few at the national level in Anaheim, CA. As president, he plans to focus on better preparing members for their competitions to help them advance on to state.

Hennessy is a member of the Health Information Project Club. HIP Peer Health Educators provide valuable health tips and resources to freshman classes every other Monday and Tuesday from October to March.

He also plays for the Coral Gables Varsity Tennis Team.

This summer, he’ll be interning for five weeks at KPMG, an accounting firm.

“It’s an internship I was selected for through the Academy of Finance,” he said.

For college, Hennessy’s dream school is the University of Michigan. Instate, Florida is his top school for a major in finance or economics

— Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld