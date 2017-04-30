Coral Gables resident Gabriel Toja has a passion for languages and he is proficient in four — English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.

“Portuguese was my first language because I come from Brazil,” Toja said.

French was his second language because he attended a bilingual French school in Brazil. Spanish was his third language; he asked his father to speak to him in Spanish. English is his fourth language which he learned it when he moved to the U.S.

His family moved to Miami because he would have greater educational opportunities here.

Now a junior at the School for Advance Studies at the Miami-Dade Wolfson Campus, Toja created a website that matches people who want to learn a language or need a language tutor with a tutor.

The website is called LanguagesForAllCorp.com.

“We have coordinators in several countries both in and outside the U.S.,” he said. “We have people working in Brazil, Venezuela, France, Spain, Costa Rica, U.S., Switzerland, and a few German students.”

Toja attended the International Studies Charter High School before switching to SAS, so he recruited some students from there for the project. They receive community service hours in exchange for tutoring.

“Currently we have nine tutors,” he said. “What we do, we have an ad in Facebook, that’s where they subscribe to the website.”

Helping others with languages is something he always has wanted to do. The project was approved by the IRS as a non-profit in February.

“I started working at the beginning of the School for Advanced Studies,” he said. “It’s growing every week and every day. Hopefully it will grow very big.”

At his previous school, he was instrumental in starting a recycling program through the National Honor Society. He also was the tutoring coordinator for NHS. He’s in NHS at SAS and the Math Club as well.

For college, Toja wants to apply for early action to Stanford.

— Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld