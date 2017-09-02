Student Spotlight – Lior Colina

Even before the summer began, Coral Gables senior Lior Colina had earned more than a thousand community service hours. He has earned many of those hours at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital where he volunteers each Wednesday.

“I work with the employee health office,” he said.

He does whatever is asked, including labeling and scanning blood work to take to the lab.

Colina began volunteering at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital his sophomore year because he wanted exposure to the workings of a medical facility because he is planning on attending dental school.

He is an International Baccalaureate student, so when he is ready to do the required community service project, it will be a project benefitting the kids staying at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. He plans to work with the hospital radio station, Radio Lollipop.

“What they focus on is entertaining the kids,” Colina said. “The hospital focuses on the health.”

He spoke to the hospital about a toy collection drive and they told him help like that is appreciated. Because Colina is vice president of the National Honor Society, he expects to work with the club on the toy drive.

Colina also is a member of Interact, a community service club. Through Interact he has volunteered at the annual Coral Gables Caroling Competition. He also volunteered at the David Fairchild Elementary Family Fun Night.

He volunteers each year at the IB Honor Society Bridge for Peace fundraiser.

“I’m a part of the Model UN team,” he said. “This past conference, I won an award for Best Position Paper. We were doing a global summit on climate change.”

His college list currently includes the University of Florida and the schools that take the Questbridge scholarships, which he will go through the process to see if he is one of the students selected.

“They have a list of 20 plus schools that are part of the program,” he says.

Lior will be the first one in his family to attend college and, whichever school he attends, he plans to take the pre-dentistry program as an undergrad.

— Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld