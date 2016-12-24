Coral Gables High senior Maxx Schoenblatt is the Student Council treasurer this year. In ninth and 10th grades, he was the Class of 2017 treasurer. The only year he wasn’t on the board was 11th grade.

Being a board member requires a lot of extra time at school, planning and executing event. The students stay at school for afternoon and evening events.

“We’re somewhat in charge of planning a very large portion of things,” Schoenblatt said. “This year I have to help plan our prom and Grad Bash and things like that.”

Last year, when he wasn’t on the board, he wasn’t involved in event planning but he still helped the board members as a volunteer.

His sophomore year he worked on planning the out-of-state college tour.

Schoenblatt also has been a member of Gables Earth and the National Honor Society. He has run on the cross country team in both his junior and senior years. While he was not one of the top runners, he kept on practicing with the team because it’s fun and a way to consistently exercise.

“I enjoy it, honestly,” he said. “It’s a lot of time to just think and afterward you feel relieved. It’s an interesting feeling.”

He also exercises by being on the school’s Ultimate Frisbee team.

His college list consisted of smaller liberal arts colleges including Hamilton in New York, George Washington University and Amherst. He has been accepted to Florida International University, Florida State University, and Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, GA.

“I’m very interested studying pre-law, if the school offers it, or political science and economics,” he said.

He’s interested in business law but hopes to gain a better understand of the direction of his career while in law school.

— Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld