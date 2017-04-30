As president of the National Honor Society, Coral Gables High School senior Sabrina Fiske oversees community service for the club, which is one of the largest in the school.

One of the biggest projects she has worked on was a project with Paws4You, a dog rescue organization.

“I coordinated with the club and we had 150 volunteers at the event each of the two years,” Fiske said.

Fiske also has coordinated fundraising efforts for the Gables drama program. She has been in drama all four years and this year she is vice president of Gables Players.

“We try to put on as many performances as we can,” she said. “We just love going on stage.”

Fiske also is in speech and debate. This year she is the head coach for the speech program.

“Speech is expressing yourself like drama does, but with topics,” she said. “I can talk about abortion or gay marriage. This year one of the topics is explain the new laws and standards. You get to work on the affirmative side or the negative side. It captures the duality of how human beings are.”

She is part of the team that founded the school’s speech and debate tutoring program to help incoming freshman with their speech skills and how to write and research essays.

Although she is very much a theater and speech person, her ultimate goal is to become a doctor, hopefully a pediatrician.

“Academically, I’ve always taken the more advanced math and sciences,” she said. “I’ve always loved the sciences. It makes more sense and has more reason and logic.”

Because she is good in science, she tutors students who need help in chemistry.

Her hobbies include photography. She is good enough to be published in the school’s literary magazine. She also wrote for the school paper for a year.

“I try to participate in everything possible, she said.

Fiske will attend the University of Florida in the fall.

— Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld