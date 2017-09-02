Student Spotlight – Savannah Payne

Coral Gables High senior Savannah Payne is president of Twenty Little Working Girls, a community service organization that raises money to distribute to charitable organizations.

“We volunteer a lot at Camillus house, Touching Miami with Love, and the Fairchild Tropical Garden,” she said.

Payne was first vice president last job, dealing with volunteer opportunities. As a freshman, she oversaw the big garage sale, which was the freshman class project. The proceeds were distributed to a variety of organizations, including Lotus House.

“We do a lot with the fashion show and auction,” she said. “That’s our biggest event of the year.”

Payne is a member of the Coral Gables Youth Advisory Board.

“We stay updated on the happenings of our community as youth who care about the city of Coral Gables,” she said.

She also tutors middle schoolers every week.

At school, Payne is senior class president. The senior class has special events and they design a class shirt.

As junior class president, she headed the planning of the out-of-state college tour.

“We got to tour 14 schools in six days,” she said.

While the senior class board will stay with the traditional senior events such a planning prom and Grad Bash, she hopes to revive the defunct Homecoming Dance.

Payne is in Gablettes, the dance team. While she didn’t have much dance experience before joining, she wanted to be involved in school.

“I represented Coral Gables High School as a Gablette for three years,” she said. “I loved being able to represent the school on a performance level like that.”

With the start of school, Payne will be back on the newspaper staff. She wrote for Highlights as a freshman, but didn’t have room on her schedule sophomore and junior years.

Payne still is undecided on a college major. She’s considering universities in the Northeast.

— Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld