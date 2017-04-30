By the start of this school year, Coral Gable High senior Sigurd (Siggy) Ozols had earned more than 1,000 community service hours.

In middle school, he was one of the founders of the Ponce de Leon Middle School chess team. His sophomore year in high school, he went back to Ponce to help the students in the Chess Club.

Ozols decided to marry his love for the game with his need to complete the community service project required by the International Baccalaureate program.

“It’s taught me so much and really changed me as a person, I believe,” he said.

He started playing in sixth grade and the program began in eighth grade. When his former teacher asked for help, he said yes.

“We go over basic procedures. How to open. How to finish. How to trade pieces,” he said. “The point values for pieces. How to outwit your opponent.”

He still goes to Ponce on Fridays, depending on his schedule.

While he loves chess, in high school, swimming and water polo took priority. He swam the 50 free, the 100 free, the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. This year the team qualified for regionals. He had personal records in the 50 free, the 100 free relay, and the 200 medley relay.

He likes swimming but he swam to stay in shape for water polo.

“This is one of the best seasons we’ve had,” he said. “I’ve been really happy being captain of the team.”

This is the first time in 10 years that the Cavaliers beat Columbus High in water polo.

Ozols’ waiting for the financial aid packages before deciding between the Florida Institute of Technology and Florida State University. His major will be either mechanical or electrical engineering.

If Ozols’ face seems familiar, it is because he’s been an extra for numerous Nickelodeon shows. He is in crowd scenes, or a student walking by, or one of the kids in the cafeteria.