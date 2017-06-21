Summer Learning – A Piece by the M-DCPS Superintendent

While the summer months are typically a time for vacations, class reunions, family gatherings, and personal relaxation, it’s also a great time for continued student learning. In Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), we want to remind students and parents that learning is a year-round activity.

Most people don’t realize the amount of learning that happens during the summer. For our youngest students, we have Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten. There are individualized opportunities that provide continuous learning for designated Exceptional Student Education students. There are also specialized programs for migrant, immigrant, neglected and delinquent students.

There is summer school, of course, which provides course work for students who need to make up missing credits. This includes retained third graders, or rising third graders who need a bit more instruction before moving on to fourth grade. Middle school students can make up a required course, and senior high students can attend an adult class to get the credit they need.

Hundreds of secondary students will benefit from internships through a collaboration of M-DCPS, the Foundation for New Education Initiatives, Miami-Dade County and The Children’s Trust. This initiative provides educational, work experience, and training opportunities through paid internships. Interns also earn high school credit and have the opportunity to earn dual enrollment credit through Miami Dade College.

Students in grades 4-12 may enroll in a variety of educational, recreational, cultural, social, and enrichment programs. Summer camp programs are available at designated elementary and middle schools.

Our youngsters are not the only ones who are learning this summer. Professional development opportunities abound for educators, especially to learn new instructional technology that will benefit our students.

Our Facilities department will continue to oversee major school construction projects made possible by the $1.2 billion General Obligation Bond that voters passed in 2012. This concentrated effort helps renovate many facilities that will welcome students to the next school year. Demolition teams and remodeling crews are ready to move in as soon as the school year ends to transform aging classrooms into comfortable, safe, climate-controlled learning environments, with excellent lighting and comfortable temperatures. Five hundred million dollars’ worth of work has already been completed, modernizing our school buildings.

And then there is vacation—of course—and we want our teachers and school staff to rest up, have some fun, and return in the new school year re-energized and ready to start instruction on the first day of school. Learning time is precious, and we plan ahead to make the most of it. Parents can plan learning time with their children by visiting http://summerschool.dadeschools.net/ .