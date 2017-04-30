Sushi Maki (sushimaki.com) unveiled its seventh restaurant and launched a new service concept designed to meet the lifestyle needs of busy families and professionals in Coconut Grove during April.

Deemed “fine casual,” customers place their orders and pay at a counter, then are escorted to the dining area where they will be served by the Sushi Maki wait staff. Located next to Starbucks and Monty’s Raw Bar at 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Sushi Maki will also feature extras most customers would consider a luxury: free WI-FI, charging stations on almost every table and two hours of free parking.

Sushi Maki Coconut Grove also will accommodate the fast-growing food-delivery business, with a special area of the restaurant dedicated to fulfilling orders and getting drivers on the road quickly.

“We like to say that the Grove is our new “sweet spot” — the perfect example of the evolution of Sushi Maki,” said Abe Ng, CEO and founder.

“Customers will receive the same consistently fresh and delicious food they have come to expect, but now with an even better, more flexible experience. You order as you walk in, have a seat, then we’ll bring the food, refills and any other ‘extras’ you may want to add to your order.

Thai donuts, anyone?”

No two Sushi Maki restaurants are alike. Each caters to the needs of the customers and residents within walking distance.

“We designed Sushi Maki Coconut Grove so customers could come in, eat and get back to their day,” Ng said. “Want somewhere to eat healthy and sit for a while? Camp out with us. The dining is as customizable as the food itself.”

The menu will feature many of the Sushi Maki favorites — Chicken n’ Waffle rolls, an array of sashimi, ramen, bubble tea and poke bowls — along with a few additions that are only available in Coconut Grove for now. New are the Volcano Fries, with MSC certified kanikama salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce and seaweed strips. Also exclusive to the Grove is a beef bowl, Tempura Oreos and a Mochi Ice Cream.

“We do what’s best for our customers,” Ng said. “But the one thing that remains consistent at every location is the fresh, quality food and fun and friendly environment. That’s never changing.”

The expansion into Coconut Grove was a natural move for the Coral Gables-based chain. The neighborhood’s growth and up-and-coming culinary scene, combined with the ideal location next to a marina, made for good timing for the launch of another full-service restaurant.

The new restaurant will add 25 staff members to the company payroll that already employs 250 between its full-service locations, event catering and Whole Food Market kiosks from Pinecrest to Boca Raton.

“We’ve always loved Coconut Grove. For many years, we couldn’t find the spot in the neighborhood. But when this location opened next to a marina, we knew we had a location we couldn’t pass up,” Ng said. Founded in 2000, Sushi Maki is South Florida’s award-winning leader in Japanese cuisine, offering premium-quality fare and relaxed dining atmospheres in South Miami, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, Brickell, Kendall and Miami International Airport, as well as delivery, online ordering and diverse catering options. Sushi stations, kiosks and storefronts can be found in Whole Foods Markets, the University of Miami and Florida International University.