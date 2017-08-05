‘Team Victoria’s Runway’ Fashion Show, Aug. 16, to benefit St. Jude

High-end home furnishings and interior design firm Robb & Stucky, in partnership with Douglas Elliman and Aleren Boutique, will host “Team Victoria’s Runway” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at its Coral Gables showroom, 4711 Le Jeune Rd.

An evening of fashion and fun for a great cause, the fundraiser will feature a fashion show starring 10-year-old Victoria, a brave St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient. Victoria has been battling a rare brain tumor, several major surgeries and radiation treatment during the past two years.

With her incredible strength of spirit, grace, poise and persistence in the face of tremendous adversity, Victoria has made it her mission to help other children and give back to the hospital that has helped her — St. Jude.

The “Team Victoria’s Runway” event will serve as a kickoff fundraiser to the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer in September.

Set within the luxurious Robb & Stucky Coral Gables showroom, the show will feature fashions from Coral Gables boutique Aleren, as well as hors d’oeuvres, music and a silent auction with all proceeds benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Victoria, who is an artist, will donate two copies of her original paintings to be auctioned at the event.

“As part of our tradition of giving back to support our community, Robb & Stucky is proud and honored to support Team Victoria,” said Oscar Moreno, general manager of the Robb & Stucky Coral Gables showroom. “We hope the community will learn more about Victoria’s inspiring story and support this impactful event.”

Admission is $35 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 12 and under. To RSVP, donate or sponsor the event, visit www.RobbStucky.com.