‘Team Victoria’s Runway’ fashion show raises $8,000 for St. Jude Children’s

High-end home furnishings and interior design firm, Robb & Stucky, in partnership with Douglas Elliman and Aleren Boutique, hosted “Team Victoria’s Runway” on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at its Coral Gables showroom, 4711 Le Jeune Rd.

Nearly 200 guests attended the evening of fashion and fun, which successfully raised $8,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event featured a fashion show starring 10-year-old Victoria, a brave patient of the hospital. Victoria has been battling a rare brain tumor, several major surgeries and radiation treatment during the past two years.

With her incredible strength of spirit, grace, poise and persistence in the face of tremendous adversity, Victoria has made it her mission to help other children and give back to the hospital that has helped her, St. Jude.

The “Team Victoria’s Runway” event served as a kickoff fundraiser to the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer in September.

Set within the luxurious Robb & Stucky Coral Gables showroom, the show featured fashions from Coral Gables boutique Aleren, as well as hors d’oeuvres, music and a silent auction with all proceeds benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Victoria, who is an artist, donated two copies of her original paintings to be auctioned at the event.

“As part of our tradition of giving back to support our community, Robb & Stucky is proud and honored to support Team Victoria,” said Oscar Moreno, general manager of the Robb & Stucky Coral Gables showroom. “We hope the community learned more about Victoria’s inspiring story and we are thankful for the support of this impactful event.”

In addition to Douglas Elliman Real Estate and Aleren, support was provided by Tropical Tile & Marble; Marlene De Cespedes and Rosi Borroto of Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Jacqueline Pinto Fine Jewelry; Bernhardt; Caramello Caramello, and Amazing Parties

For more information, visit www.RobbStucky.com.