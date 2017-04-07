US News recently named the Honda HR-V, Honda CR-V, Pilot and Odyssey as “2017 Best Cars for Families”. Every year, US News takes a look at more than two hundred new models on sale to establish their practicality and performance as a dedicated family vehicle.

Each model is individually rated in the categories of safety, reliability, available seating, cargo capacity and family-friendly features. The US News evaluations aggregates hundreds of professional automotive reviews from newspapers, magazines and automotive websites as well as the protection ratings from two leading safety organizations to establish each model’s capability as a family vehicle.

The Honda HR-V claims US News “Best Subcompact SUV for Families”. Small families should give this one a look. Despite its diminutive dimensions, US News promises a generous interior with a spacious cabin and excellent cargo space. Capacity and comfort is further enhanced with Honda Magic Seat&tradel, super versatile rear seating that flips, folds, tucks and flattens to accommodate all shapes and sizes of cargo and passengers.

The all-new 2017 Honda CR-V wins the Best Compact SUV for Families category. Results show that families looking for something fun to drive with a classy interior should check out the Honda CR-V. An ample backseat, generous cargo, fuel efficiency and a suite of the latest safety tech make it well worth a consideration.

The Honda CR-V takes first place in US News “Best 3-Row SUV” thanks to its roomy cabin, enveloping seats, adult-friendly third row and ability to comfortably and safely accommodate up to eight passengers. Toss in a generous cargo bay, a standard V6 and a 5-Star Overall NHTSA Safety Rating, and you get a midsize SUV winner that can confidently serve the largest families as the daily workhorse.

“Best Minivan for Families” goes to the Honda Odyssey. The Odyssey overcomes many of those established minivan stigmas by surprising families with a refined ride and responsive handling. US News praises its sturdy interior build quality and versatile family-focused cabin features like extra LATCH hardware for child safety seats. It also has a better NHTSA safety rating than its competitors.

While the many options out there can confuse the process and make it seem daunting, just remember that finding the right family vehicle generally means appraising the safety, practicality, affordability, efficiency and performance of a contender, and usually in that order. Narrow your options down first with a family headcount (current, planned or maybe future-planned for good measure!) and then with your family’s specific needs and your efforts should reveal the perfect vehicle to haul the world’s most precious cargo.

