The Caribbee Club: Museum’s new initiative to showcase the work of Jorge Fornes as program’s first featured artist

In an effort to support local artists inspired by the City Beautiful, the Coral Gables Museum begins new program called the Caribbee Club.

Join us Friday, August 4th from 6pm – 10pm during Coral Gables Gallery Night to celebrate the Caribbee Club’s first featured artist, Jorge Fornes.

The Caribbee Club is a shared initiative by the Museum and the Gift Shop to feature active artists whose artwork is inspired by Coral Gables. The name “Caribbee Club” comes from George Merrick’s fishing resort called the Caribee Colony in Matecumbe Key, the business venture he launched after he was forced out of his beloved Coral Gables in the late 1920s. The aim of the Caribee Club is to support the artistic vision of our local artists who are inspired by Coral Gables, the City Beautiful. Each featured artist will have their work displayed in the Museum’s Lobby, Hallway and Gift Shop on a rotating basis of two months. Both original works and prints will be available for purchase in the Museum Gift Shop. The artist, Gift Shop and nonprofit Museum share in the sales proceeds.

ABOUT JORGE FORNES:

Jorge Fornes was born in Havana Cuba and studied art and sculpture at the San Alejandro Academy in La Habana. While at the academy he had the opportunity to study under well known, established artists such as Ever Fonseca, Carmelo Gonzales, and Rene Portocarrero. Additionally, he studied scenography and costume design with Professor Ruben Vigon and Graphic design at the national School of the applied arts. After completing his studies, he was hired by the National Bank of Cuba to design coins, bills, medals and plaques. Since then his designs have been archived as part of the Cuba’s numismatic history.

He later became part of the national art group, Grupo Cubano de Arte Optico, formed by the Director of the Ministry or Art and Culture of the Cuban government. Ernesto Briel, Elena Serrano, and Armando Morales were also added to that prestigious group. Aside from his exploration of Op- Art he was also a muralist and in 1992 he produced a large-scale mural for the Amadeo Roldan theater in la Habana. Throughout his career he has been recognized with more than a dozen awards and has been included in over 24 exhibitions both nationally and internationally.

IMAGE CAPTIONS:

Detail of Coral Gables City Hall building feature, 2007

RELATED PROGRAMS:

Opening Reception in conjunction with Gallery Night Live!

August 4, 2017 6pm – 10pm

Sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables

Live music and a cash bar tonight and every first Friday of the month in conjunction with Coral Gables Gallery Night.

FREE

ABOUT THE MUSEUM:

The Coral Gables Museum celebrates the 1920’s planned community of Coral Gables and presents exhibits and programs that examine the built environment.

The Museum’s mission is to celebrate, investigate and explore the civic arts of architecture and urban and environmental design, including fostering an appreciation for the history, vision, and cultural landscape of Coral Gables; promoting beauty and planning as well as historic and environmental preservation for a broad audience, including children, families, and community members, as well as local, regional, national and international visitors. The museum optimizes its mission by cultivating effective partnerships, and providing programming that includes exhibitions, collections, educational offerings, lectures, tours, publications and special events.

The Museum is a true public/private partnership between the City of Coral Gables and the Coral Gables Museum Corp., a private, not for profit 501.c.3 corporation operating an educational cultural institution within a City owned facility. The Museum raises its own operating budget to fund the exhibitions and educational programs it provides, through memberships, private and government grants, admissions, earned income and, most importantly, with contributions from community members who believe in our mission.

