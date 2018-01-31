The debut of Brooklyn Fitboxing in Coral Gables

In the heart of Downtown Coral Gables, Brooklyn Fitboxing has opened its doors and reeling in patrons from each and every corner of Coral Gables and abroad. Since its opening in December of 2017, Brooklyn Fitboxing is selling out classes and continues to add more slots to keep up with the consistent demand. This location is actually the franchise’s first in the United States.

Brooklyn Fitboxing combines boxing, kickboxing and functional training into one full-body and fully tracked 47 minute group exercise. If given 100% max effort with an all-in mentality, participants may burn 1,000 calories in one single session.

I recently gave a 7 PM class a go and it was a great experience. The class was headed by Coach Frank and Coach Alexis, both of who are Brooklyn certified coaches. The workouts are synchronized with music that is exclusively made for each class. I was hitting the bags to the rhythm of the music and lost myself in the momentum of the class, the music, the entire experience… it’s experience.

At the end of my first class, I found out I reached 74%. How did I know? Each heavy bag has special sensor technology – called the Play Brooklyn system – that tracks how hard each participant hits the bag, the accuracy of the contact with the bag and gives everyone in the class a score. The scores can be seen in real-time during the class, and in-depth results can be seen after every class.

Top scores of the day and of the week are tracked on the boxing studio’s website, and the Play Brooklyn technology allows participants to compete with other Brooklyn Fitboxing centers across the world. Beginning on February 12th, all centers across the globe will be competing with each other in the Brooklyn Fitboxing World Games. Miami will be competing against centers in Madrid, Spain, Genoa, Italy and more.

Brooklyn Fitboxing is an experience in the heart of Downtown Coral Gables that you must try for yourself.

To schedule your first class, click here or call (305) 542-0363

Business hours are Monday – Friday: 6 AM- 9 PM, Saturday 6 AM – 3 PM

Brooklyn Fitboxing is located at 2615 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33143