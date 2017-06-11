The Kiwanis Club of Miami gives $108,000 to community groups

The Kiwanis Club of Miami, Florida’s oldest Kiwanis club, presented $108,000 to 12 different community youth recreational groups during a special ceremony on June 1 at the Village of Allapattah YMCA. Through the Miami Kiwanis Youth Foundation, the club has distributed nearly $1.4 million since the year 2000. Pictured (l-r) are Alex Rodriguez-Roig (Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami); Victoria Hopta (Chapman Partnership); Antonio Lorenzo (Little Havana Kiwanis Foundation); Gigi Del Valle (Children’s Resources Fund); Jessica Osman (United Community Options of Miami); Kevin Bender (Perrine Baseball & Softball Association); Amanda Stoutenour (Good Hope Equestrian Training Center); Chuck Little, president of the Kiwanis Club of Miami; Harry Horgan (Shake A Leg Miami); Lloyd Van Blyvelt (Grace Contrino Abrams Peace Education Foundation); Jessica Cerda-Antomarchi and Alex Markel (Junior Orange Bowl Committee), and Gabriel Ochoa (YMCA of South Florida). The $108,000 total was the third largest single day distribution in the 96-year history of the Kiwanis Club of Miami.

