The Lee Klein Children’s Cancer Caring Center Celebrates New Location at Miami Cancer Institute

The “Lee Klein Children’s Cancer Caring Center” marked the official opening of its new location at Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida last week with an intimate reception and ribbon cutting event.

“Children’s Cancer Caring Center is honored to join the Miami Cancer Institute family and to provide our precious patients all that the Institute offers, including state-of-the-art technology, first-class care, and advanced research, which our Center has been committed to for 52 years,” said Children’s Cancer Caring Center Chairman & CEO Lee Klein.

“Our appreciation for the generosity and support of the Children’s Caring Cancer Center cannot be overstated,” said Michael J. Zinner, M.D., founding CEO & executive medical director of Miami Cancer Institute. “We are extremely proud of our pediatric oncology program, and our shared vision with Lee Klein will only help to ensure its continued growth and greater access to critical cancer care to children and families in this region.”

Baptist Health South Florida and Baptist Children’s Hospital have worked with Children’s Cancer Caring Center for more than 15 years to ensure that children with cancer and limited financial resources receive the critical care they need. Children’s Cancer Caring Center has adhered to Klein’s mission since its inception, with no child ever refused the medical care he or she needs because of a family’s inability to pay. Through the Lee Klein Children’s Cancer Caring Center at Miami Cancer Institute, the program continues to operate under the same principles, while increasing the scope of services available to the Center’s patients thanks to its location inside the all-new, state-of-the-art facility.

Decidedly secluded in a special place for kids at Miami Cancer Institute, the pediatric center carries on the traditions of Baptist Children’s Hospital, focusing on innovative treatments for childhood cancers and addressing patients’ well-being in creative ways, including pet therapy, humor programs, education playtime and a school reintegration program.

The Lee Klein Children’s Cancer Caring Center at Miami Cancer Institute also will continue to raise funds to support costs associated with ancillary programs – all offered at no charge to deserving children with cancer – such as Joey’s Love and Wishes, Camp Fiesta and the Family Fund.

For more information on the Children’s Cancer Caring Center, please visit www.caringisthekey.org, “Every Kid Deserves Care.”