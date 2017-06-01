The former Radisson Mart is in the process of a multi-million dollar modernization funded by the new owner, Roudan Global Investments. Roudan Global Investments is under the direction of Imad Tawil, a local businessman and Owner of the SunGlass Collection at the Miami International Merchandise Mart for the past 30 years. Imad Tawil successfully brought the Mart back from the brink of bankruptcy in February with the formulation of an international investment corporation in conjunction with his former university roommate at the University of Miami. Imad graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in civil engineering in 1982.

The Miami International Merchandise Mart is under new management headed up by Tony Ferrara, the former General Manager of the Doubletree by Hilton and Miami Airport Convention Center where he successfully redeveloped and repositioned the hotel, successfully directed a modernization of the facility and increased over-all revenue and Net income by over +300%.

The new owner of Miami International Merchandise Mart in Miami, formerly known as Radisson Mart, has appointed EWM Realty International’s Lisa Lajes Rosen as exclusive leasing agent of the property. The shopping center includes more than 465 wholesale, retail and office spaces, along with 300,000 square feet of showroom and retail space.

Roudan Global Investments, the Mart’s new ownership, is investing $5 million in renovations, including new storefronts with easy access to the building and upgrades to the common areas. Originally constructed in 1976, the shopping center will be repositioned as one of the region’s most compelling retail and showroom facilities. Expectations are high that the Mart will once again be returned to the center of fashion and apparel in South Florida.

“Not only is the Mart an ideal business location, its pricing is among the most competitive in the region,” said Rosen, in prepared remarks.

Located at 777 NW 72nd Ave., the shopping center is adjacent to the Miami International Airport, at the intersection of 826 Palmetto and 836 Dolphin expressways, providing access to Doral and Downtown Miami, as well as the beaches of South Beaches. The DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center is attached to the Merchandise Mart, furthering convenience for incoming international shoppers and wholesalers.

“This location has always been synonymous as a thriving local and international business destination,” added EWM’s president & CEO, Ron Shuffield.

Visit us at: miamimerchandisemart.com or call 954.496.5213