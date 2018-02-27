The Real Miami Madrid 14U Youth Soccer Team to Compete for International Tournament

Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A. (PPS) is proud to announce that the youth soccer team it sponsors, The Real Miami Madrid 14U, recently won the Weston Cup and the South Florida United Youth Soccer Association (SFUYSA) League championship.

The team is currently among the top ranked teams in the state of Florida. They will be traveling to Boston in the coming week to play in a tournament featuring teams from multiple countries where they will be supporting the #MSDStrong cause. PPS helped purchase #MSDStrong bracelets on the team’s behalf, which the players will give out to other teams at the tournament in memory of the victims and in solidarity with the school’s students and families.

“We are incredibly proud of these young women. Their leadership and compassion shines on and off the field,” says David Sampedro, partner of PPS. “As soon as they won the local championship, the team knew they wanted to do more than just compete at the next level; they wanted to use it as a platform to support their peers.”

“One of our firm’s founding principles is to support our community and our students, however, it’s incredibly humbling when we see that our youth is just as invested in supporting one another.” says Mitch Panter, managing partner at PPS. “We couldn’t be prouder of these young athletes and wish them lots of luck in the upcoming international tournament in Boston.”

You can follow the Real Miami, FC 14U Madrid team on the Academy’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RealMiamiFC/ or by calling (786) 759-2442.

For more information on Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A., visit www.panterlaw.com or call (305) 662-6178.