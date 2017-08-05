The Woody Foundation donates $20,000 to The Buoniconti Fund

The Woody Foundation, on behalf of its donors and supporters, on July 27 donated a $20,000 check to The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, the fundraising arm of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The donation will go directly to support the cutting edge research efforts of The Miami Project.

James “Woody” Beckham and board members from the Woody Foundation were on hand to personally deliver a check to The Buoniconti Fund and Miami Project. The check represents the proceeds from The Woody Foundation’s annual golf tournament. The $20,000 donation brings the foundation’s total investment in The Miami Project’s research programs to more than $200,000 in four years.