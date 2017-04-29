This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a quite a sight to see as scientists, teachers, students and parents all joined arms with activists to march through the streets of Miami for a single cause — science.

Earth Day in Downtown Miami brought thousands together for the March For Science Miami on Apr. 22 to support scientific research and evidence-based policies.

The chant that echoed down Biscayne Boulevard from a power-packed rally at Museum Park, “Science, not silence… Science, not silence,” was broken only by a cacophony of horns and hollers of supportive passersby. An endless mix of Thomas Dolby’s 1982 hit, She Blinded Me with Science, blared from more than a few Bluetooth boom boxes on wheels.

The well-mannered but determined crowd ultimately arrived at the Miami-Dade County Government Center for a huge Science Expo that lasted for several hours to the joy of science enthusiasts and practitioners. They organized, took a stand, and made their mark — as most every major news outlet in South Florida captured the action.

The Miami March was one of more than 550 official satellite events to take place on Earth Day weekend in conjunction with a national March For Science in Washington, DC. The message was loud and clear that scientists must be free to share their research with the public and the public must learn that science is not a threat to their politics, religion, or way of life.

Numerous local associations and organizations partnered with MFSM including The Women’s March Miami, The Sink or Swim Project, Miami Waterkeeper, Florida Solar United Neighborhoods, and The American Association for Advancement of Science, Sigma Xi, The CLEO Institute and the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“It is time for people who support scientific research and evidence-based policies to take a public stand and be counted,” said local youth activist Delaney Reynolds, co-organizer of the MFSM event and founder of The Sink or Swim Project.

“We are taking this message to the streets in a celebration of passion for science and a call to support and safeguard the scientific community.”

For more information about The Sink or Swim Project visit www.miamisearise.com.