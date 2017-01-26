More than 1,200 cyclists are expected to raise over $1 million to stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost, and end MS forever at Bike MS: Breakaway to Key Largo. The ride takes place March 4-5 in South Florida. Bike MS, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, is the premier fundraising cycling series across the U.S. for anyone seeking a personal challenge and a world free of multiple sclerosis.

Most of the cyclists will kick off the ride at 7:00 am on Saturday at FIU Stadium in Miami. There are multiple route options for cyclists of all skills and abilities, all of which feature well-stocked rest stops every 8-12 miles, access to bike mechanics and support vehicles. The ride ends at Key Largo Resorts where cyclists will be treated to a delicious meal, massage, musical entertainment and an evening program. On Sunday, cyclists are provided breakfast before they head to the finish line celebration at FIU Stadium.

The largest fundraising cycling series in the country, Bike MS includes people living with MS, their friends, families and neighbors, as well as corporate teams and individuals who are driven to support critical research and life-changing services to help people with MS live their best lives. People living with MS can also participate in “I Ride with MS,” a special program recognizing Bike MS cyclists living with the disease.

Bike MS is sponsored nationally by Primal and Bicycling Magazine

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5. The ride starts at 7:00 am on Saturday.

WHERE: The main starting line is FIU Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St, Miami, FL 33199

PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: Visit bikeMS.org, call 954-731-4224 ext. 56911 or 56926 or email bikemskeylargo@nmss.org.

WHY: Proceeds will support cutting-edge MS research, and life-changing services for people living with MS so they can live their best lives.

HASHTAGS: #bikeMS and #DontJustRide

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million worldwide.

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org or call 800-344-4867.