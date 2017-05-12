This slideshow requires JavaScript.

US News and World Report recently released results for their annual Best Cars for the Money awards, and announced that three Honda models swept their respective categories for 2017. The Honda Fit, Honda HR-V and Honda CR-V earn top honors in their respective categories as cars and SUVs that give Miami car shoppers “the best of both worlds: value and an outstanding ownership experience”, writes US News.

The Honda Fit has been a popular Miami people mover since its debut and the 2017 model proves no differently. Its voluminous and well-designed interior space and configurability offers an astonishing level of versatility for both cargo and passengers (52.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded – 16.6 with them up). Its fuel efficiency makes it a top performer in its class. The interior is impressively appointed. The drive character is more responsive and sharper than its subcompact competition and it boasts excellent safety scores. Throw in the reliability of the Honda brand and the affordable price tag and it is no surprise the 2017 Honda Fit is considered the “Best Car for the Money” from both US News and many Miami families.

The Honda HR-V is one of Honda’s most recent additions to the family, but this subcompact SUV is no slouch out of the gate. US News commends it for its generous cabin space, quality interior, versatile cargo and smooth driving character. “It is one of the best buying decisions you can make if you are looking for a small, affordable daily driver that brings a measure of utility and refinement”, says US News. Mix in a 5-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA, great gas mileage, a strong resale value, excellent reliability ratings and you have a nearly perfect daily commuter for a Miami family.

Shoppers wanting all the perks of the HR-V but a little more elbow room can find all of it at South Motors Honda in the form of the Honda CR-V compact SUV. “Today, no other vehicle in the class hits all the marks for a top-flight compact SUV”, says US News, “lots of cargo space, a great interior, plenty of passenger space and excellent fuel economy with the available turbo engine…you won’t find a better all-around model than the CR-V”. With more passenger room and cargo capacity than its rivals and the impressive reliability and fuel efficiency of the Honda brand, the Honda CR-V is an easy pick for Floridians needing to shuttle people and gear about.

This year makes two consecutive wins for the Honda HR-V. The Honda Fit is enjoying its third consecutive win. The Honda CR-V is a regular recipient as well, and has also simultaneously earned their “Best Compact SUV for Families” award along with the Honda HR-V. US News rates vehicles according to which offer the best combination of long-term value and quality within each of the vehicle’s categories. The full appraisal considers safety, performance and reliability, as well as a consensus of industry experts and each vehicle’s five-year cost of ownership.