Tickets on sale for second annual SHE Summit Bacardi

The second annual SHE Summit Bacardi will convene thought-provoking speakers and hundreds of women (and men) to unleash female ability while lifting others in the process.

In collaboration with SHE Summit, a globally celebrated women’s empowerment conference, SHE Summit Bacardi is an experience aimed at celebrating and cultivating female and male leaders from Bacardi, partner corporations, firms, and companies based in South Florida on Sept. 28 at the Hilton Miami Downtown.

Hosted by the Bacardi Women in Leadership initiative, the conference is in collaboration with SHE Summit, the renowned global annual empowerment conference that takes place in New York City every fall. SHE stands for “She and He Helps Empower” and was created by women’s empowerment educator and accelerator Claudia Chan.

Aimed at connecting, educating and activating rising and top talent in South Florida, the SHE Summit Bacardi will feature a prestigious list of dynamic speakers with incredible personal and professional stories. Informative workshops, thought-provoking panel discussions, and keynotes will cover everything from the empowerment of men for gender equality to breaking barriers in male dominated industries and gender inclusiveness to building a network and the success stories of women leaders.

“Self-empowerment, along with having clarity of what matters most to you, are crucial elements for you to fight for your ideas and yourself,” said Marlene Gordon, general counsel for Bacardi in North America and global lead for the Bacardi Women in Leadership initiative. “The must-attend SHE Summit Bacardi aims to empower women and men to own their personal and professional development by giving them tools, insights and inspiration to discover or reconnect with who they are, what matters most to them, and boldly and courageously live the life they want to live.”

The event will commence with opening remarks from Gordon, Chan and Carr, followed by a keynote on the “Art of Badassery” by author, self-defense, nutrition and fitness expert Jennifer Cassetta. Learn and be inspired by corporate panelists such as Bacardi senior vice president for Human Resources Scott Northcutt; PwC partner Natalie Protze; former NFL player Wade Davis; award-winning documentary film producer and author of The Future of Men: Masculinity in the Twenty-First Century, Jack Myers; president of the NY Chapter of U.S. Bartenders’ Guild, Pam Wiznitzer; chief communications officer for Bacardi, K.C. Kavanagh; Professor Lynda M. Applegate with Harvard Business School, and Emily Greener, CEO of I Am That Girl.

Attendees who purchase a VIP ticket will have access to hear a keynote address from special guest speaker Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL, along with a VIP gift bag, and photo opportunity.

The S.H.E. Summit Bacardi is open to professional men and women. The cost for admission ranges from $185 to $275 per ticket. Group discounts are available. To buy tickets, review the agenda, or learn more, visit www.bacardi-women-in-leadership.com/.