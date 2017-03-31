ONE Sotheby’s International Realty hosted a broker brunch at The Fairchild Coconut Grove to welcome guests ahead of their ONE Summit on Friday, Mar. 17.

With more than 500 attendees joining the summit from Sotheby’s affiliates across the globe, guests enjoyed a breakfast at the sales gallery for the highly anticipated luxury residential enclave set to rise in Coconut Grove.

The crowd of top brokers fully experienced The Fairchild Coconut Grove’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle and were welcomed by developer Oscar Rodriguez of ROVR Development and Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

With Biscayne Bay as the backdrop, guests received a first look at the project while experiencing the refined finishes that await The Fairchild Coconut Grove’s future residents. With interiors designed by Maison & Objet Americas’ 2016 Designer of the Year and Architectural Digest “AD 100” Designer Rafael de Cárdenas, the boutique development is exclusively being sold by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, and is set directly on the Bayfront with lush native foliage encompassing 26 luxury residences, bespoke white-glove amenities and prime views of Biscayne Bay providing pure relaxation.