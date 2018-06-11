Since 1992 Tournament of Champions, INC (TOC) is a nonprofit with a core community philosophy that has allowed them to produce quality sporting and educational events in South Florida and throughout the Caribbean. They are committed to fostering the academic and athletic growth of our community’s young aspiring athletes. Their focus on integrating academics and athletic contests has created more informed/prepared athletes. Their mission is impossible without the corporate partnership of national companies as well as local small business partners who are so important.

David C. Delancy

David C. Delancy, owner of One Day Came, Inc., is making his mark in the construction space as well. While growing up in Miami, Delancy had a passion for basketball, even earning All-American honors and a scholarship to University of South Florida (USF), but in the back of his mind, an entrepreneurial dream lingered. And after earning a degree in public administration at USF, he went on to found One Day Came, Inc. in 2004. Today, the company handles multi-million projects all over Florida, with offices in Tampa and Gainesville.

To date, Delancy’s company has done projects for Florida A&M University, including a $7 million renovation of its historic Alatex Building, among other major projects in Florida. Delancy has also branched out to other ventures. He started “Day Magazine.” “The ‘Day Magazine’ was an idea I flirted with to keep my followers in the know, and to give people more insight on who we are and the things we are doing. It also offers tips about the construction industry and business events to help aspiring companies out there,” he says.

What are some of Delancy’s goals for 2018? He shares, “To become a national brand; to open offices in other states outside of Florida; and to target Charlotte, NC, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA and Seattle, WA.”

Sandra Elaine McDowell

Sandra McDowell is a native of Jamaica and has lived in Miami Gardens, FL since 1977. Sandra has been involved as a grassroots community activist and was one of the key volunteers to help incorporate the City of Miami Gardens in 2003. She served as President of Lejeune Gardens HOA for several years to help lead the revitalization of the community and was instrumental in partnering with KaBOOM, Inc. to create a safe park for the kids in the community to play. With her background in Business Development, Marketing and strategic alliances, her leadership skills have been utilized and developed throughout various entities. She served as the first Chair-person for the City of Miami Gardens Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and Co-Chaired the committee until 2007. In 2005, Sandra was recognized by the Miami Dade County Board of Commissioners with a Certificate of Appreciation for her service and in 2006, she received a Proclamation from the City of Miami Gardens making August 26 “Sandra McDowell Day.” In the same year, she received The Distinguished Service Award from the Miami Gardens Jaycees and Service for Peace, a renowned non-profit organization known for promoting a culture of service. Ms. McDowell continues to proudly serve her community and is currently running for City of Miami Gardens Council, Seat 4, in the 2018 election.

J. Stevens Cooper

J. Stevens Cooper is the CEO/Owner of The GA Group Ltd. Co. He was born and raised in Stuart, FL but spent his formative years in the South Florida community including holding advance degrees from Florida Memorial University and Nova University respectively. J. Stevens also in a State Certified Licensed General Contractor.

He has worked for major companies, including United Technologies Corp and has always achieved success. With GA Construction Group, Steven has brought together a group of skilled constructors with more than 30 years of combined experience. Steven holds a General Contractors license and MBA in International Business from Nova Southeastern University. Since 2007 The GA (God’s Anointed) Group has been entrusted with various construction services for clients including heading up Antioch Missionary Baptist Church $15 million new sanctuary in Miami Gardens. The GA Construction Group utilizes a NASA-engineered and patented chair and base steel framing system to build sustainable residential and commercial properties. Sustainable building is good for the environment and the communities in which we live and work. The GA Construction Group has a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environment Design) Accredited Professional on staff and is forging ahead to make environmentally conscious decisions in its project development. The GA Group Ltd. Co. is a Christian-based company that incorporates good sound business principles with a spiritual approach.

Jennifer Dupoux

Master Stylist/Educator, Jennifer Dupoux, is a licensed cosmetologist with more than 15 years of experience in a holistic approach to hair care. Her inspiration and passion to establish a career in cosmetology came naturally after many years of watching her mom own and operate her own salon. Jennifer specializes in coloring, chemical processing, precision cutting, commercial hair integration and ceramic pHusion. She is committed to continuous learning for herself and to educating colleagues and clients on how to maintain healthy hair.

With her artistic vision and attention to detail she enjoys working with clients to create styles individualized to their needs. A master of her craft, she keeps up with the latest techniques and hair trends.

As a master stylist and colorist always striving to perfect her talents, Jennifer is committed to continuous education, the key to the expertise and service she extends to her clients. Her personal goal is to leave a legacy as a role model for beauty and wellness in her profession by sharing her knowledge, skills and expertise. In addition to being a leader in her profession, Jennifer Dupoux volunteers her time and talents to charitable organizations such as Tracy Mourning’s “Honey Shine Mentoring Program” and Dawn Ferguson’s “Daun Cosmetics, For the Love of You.” She is also a member of the Broward County Chapter of Charmettes, Inc.

Terriann McKenzie

Terriann McKenzie, President and CEO of McKenzie’s Cleaning Inc., is a former Broward County Public School certified teacher who started her own cleaning company in 2003. While teaching, she founded a company called Heavenly Maids of South Florida where she employed people to clean residential properties and small offices as a second source of income. When the real estate market collapsed McKenzie resigned from her job as a teacher and changed the business name to McKenzie’s Cleaning Inc. The Jamaican born entrepreneur grew up in South Florida, is a graduate of Miami Central Senior High, Florida International University where she graduated Cum Lade with a BA in English, and Nova Southeastern University where she graduated with a MS in Human Resources and Management.

McKenzie is the proud recipient of the Broward County Office of Small Business and Economics Development, Shooting Star Award. She is a graduate of the prestigious Goldman’s Sachs 10,000 Small Business Entrepreneurship program.

To preserve her legacy of building up the community she serves, McKenzie’s Cleaning, awards 3-5 students a book scholarship each year toward their first semester of college. She also sponsors students’ yearly tuition for school back in her native country.

McKenzie is looking forward to the day when one of her four children takes over the business and keep the McKenzie’s name and legacy servicing the world.