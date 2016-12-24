Allan Shulman, director of Graduate Programs in Architecture and Associate Professor at the University of Miami’s School of Architecture, hosted an intimate final project critique and reception for his students at Brown Jordan, 3625 NE Second Ave., on Friday, Dec. 2. Thirteen students presented their hotel renderings and 3D models for the Island of Grenada to an expert panel of judges. Antoine Laduron won the design competition and received a $2,500 scholarship from Brown Jordan Company for his “Rocky Resort.”

Brown Jordan Company collaborated with the School of Architecture to create a competitive yet educational project where students would be challenged to plan and design a hotel resort over the island of Grenada.

The students showcased their ideas on how to seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor space by incorporating the land’s natural terrain. Students also addressed the interrelated issues of climate, identity, history, site design and building typology within the island of Grenada during their presentations. Each project featured private terraces and public spaces that could potentially house any of Brown Jordan’s luxury outdoor furniture collections.

“I believe it’s important to work with universities and local design houses to build a more unified art and design community,”said Toren Curtis, assistant manager for Brown Jordan’s Miami Design District showroom who served as an expert judge. “In time, these students will have their own firms, and will need to source decorative art, furniture and accessories, so this was a wonderful way to give back to our community while introducing them to the Brown Jordan brand.”

The renderings and 3D models were exhibited in Brown Jordan during Art Basel once the winning project was announced. For mre information on the University of Miami School of Architecture, visit http://arc.miami.edu/.