The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame (UMSHoF) on May 2 elected new officers to serve for the upcoming year.

UMSHoF golf member Tracy Kerdyk becomes the second female to hold the position of president of the UM Sports Hall of Fame, following UMSHoF tennis member Jodi Appelbaum Steinbauer who served as president from 2007 to 2009.

Along with Kerdyk, the new officers are: Richard Horton, president-elect; Mead McCabe, vice president; Marc O’Connor, treasurer; Tracey Preston, secretary, and Gerard Loisel, immediate past president.

Kerdyk played on the LPGA Tour for 10 years and in 1995 she became a Rolex First-Time Champion by winning the JAL Big Apple Classic in New Rochelle, NY. She graduated from the University of Miami where she won 11 collegiate tournaments setting a national record, was named twice First Team All American and was the 1988 Collegiate Player of the Year.

In 1999 Kerdyk was inducted into the University of Miami’s Sports Hall of Fame. In 1997, she was honored by the City of Coral Gables with a monument “Tracy Kerdyk’s Corner” at the Granada Golf Course.

Kerdyk recently opened Jaguar Therapeutics in Pinecrest. Jaguar Therapeutics is a multi-disciplinary health facility that provides physical therapy, chiropractic, massage therapy, acupuncture, and personal training.

Tracy partnered with Jaguar founder Dr. Chris Herrera to open the very first Jaguar Therapeutics franchised clinic. As the majority owner and managing partner, Kerdyk oversees the day-to-day operations of the Pinecrest clinic, 12475 S. Dixie Hwy.

The UM Sports Hall of Fame is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the purpose of honoring those student-athletes, coaches and administrators who have brought acclaim to the university through their accomplishments and championships. All tax deductible donations help the Hall to honor the greatest athletes who have ever worn the Orange, Green and White and allow fans of all ages to enjoy their achievements for generations to come.

The Tom Kearns Sports Hall of Fame Building sits next to the Hecht Athletic Center on the Coral Gables campus and displays memorabilia and artifacts from over 90 years of Hurricanes athletics. The Hall is open weekdays from noon to 5 pm. To visit at other times, or for groups, call 305-284-2775.