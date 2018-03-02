UM Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Bowling Tournament Recap!

“The 7th Annual UM Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Bowling Tournament sponsored by CanesWear and hosted by UM legend Albert Bentley was held on Monday, February 26th at Splitsville in South Miami. More than 125 bowlers and 40 Canes All Stars, including nearly 20 UMSHoF members attended.

John Lancaster was the Top Guest Bowler and also claimed honors in the Celebrity Bowl-Off that followed the regular event. The top celebrity bowler was UMSHoF member Steve Edwards. The winning overall team of bowlers represented the Herff Jones ring company. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Heidi Hewes Chapter of the Women’s Cancer Association at the University of Miami.

The next event for the UMSHoF is the 50th Annual UM Sports Hll of Fame Induction Banquet to be held on Thursday, April 19th at Jungle Island. The Class of 2018 inductees includes football’s Frank Gore, Devin Hester and Coach Larry Coker, baseball’s Yonder Alonso, basketball’s Chanivia Broussard and John Salmons, track’s Donminique Darden and Britnet Butcher, the first soccer player ever inducted. SUPER Tables of 10 are available for $1750, Regular Tables of 10 are $1250 and individual tickets are $125.