You’ve done what you had to do, now do what you want to do…Earn a Master’s Degree as unique as you are!”

The University of Miami proudly presents the Master of Arts in Liberal Studies Program for students who wish to develop critical awareness of their surroundings and answer the ever-present questions of life. We invite everyone to explore our website, view the video and/or attend our 25th Anniversary Open House on March 26, 2017.

For all that you’ve dreamed about learning, the Master of Arts in Liberal Studies Program provides the environment to discover the answers. As a degree that cultivates deeper, more critical thinking, the program is custom tailored for the student who simply desires to know more. Students will be provided with a flexible pace, diverse selection of courses, full-time tenured faculty and evening classes held on the beautiful University of Miami Coral Gables campus.

“A liberal education opens the door to new ways of thinking. It brings with it, not just more information, but ways of understanding that information and putting it to work in real life and a vocation. Increasingly, one of the central problems in the business and professional world is how to handle new information, what to do with it, how to use it, how to understand its rhythms and patterns, how to make it make sense.”- Eugene Clasby, Program Director

But don’t think that this opportunity is only for master students, we also have a track for post-graduate students.

The MALS Post-Graduate Certificate Program

The Master of Arts in Liberal Studies Certificate Program is designed for the returning student who seeks to develop the critical thinking that marks a truly educated person—for the student who brings a heightened awareness of the unanswered questions that confront an inquiring mind—for the self-motivated person who never stops asking the first question: why?

MALS Certificate students come from varied backgrounds that have the opportunity to share their experiences with others in a community of learning. From artists, business people, engineers, and homemakers, to lawyers, physicians, and teachers, the program gives them the opportunity for intellectual personal growth, recertification and advancement. MALS Certificate students have acquired their graduate degree, but feel they still have more learning to do. The Certificate Program gives students the opportunity to take an additional 5 classes to expand what they’ve learned while in their Graduate Program, explore new areas or add necessary courses for professional development.

For those who know they want to know more, visit http://www.as.miami.edu/mals/ or call 305/284-6731. Applications are being accepted for the Summer and Fall 2017 terms.