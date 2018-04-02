University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame to hold 50th Annual Induction Banquet on April 19th

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame will hold the 50th Annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet on Thursday, April 19th at Jungle Island in Miami.

The nine members of the Class of 2018 are: baseball’s Yonder Alonso, basketball’s Chanivia Broussard and John Salmons, golf’s Tina Miller Lloyd, football’s Frank Gore, Devin Hester and Coach Larry Coker, track and field’s Dominique Darden and Britney Butcher, the first ever soccer inductee.

“What a honor it is to introduce this well-deserving University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame class,” said UMSHoF President Tracy Kerdyk. “For the past 50 years we have been inducting our Hall of Famers at the annual banquet which will be held April 19. We invite Hurricane fans from all over to come join us as we celebrate these great athletes.”

“We are honored to induct an incredible class into The UM Sports Hall of Fame Class in 2018,” said Director of Athletics Blake James. “These Canes represented excellence during their time at Miami and well-after they left Coral Gables. On behalf of everyone in our Department and UM fans around the world, let me congratulate each member of the class and thank them for their contributions to The U.”

Tickets for the 50th Annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet are $125 each, or a table of ten for $1250 In addition, a SUPER TABLE of ten can be purchased for $1750, which includes preferred seating and a 1/2 page advertisement in the banquet program. For information please contact the UMSHoF at 305-284-2775 or go to UMSportsHallofFame.com.

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization founded in 1966 by eight Miami-Dade County Circuit Court judges, all Miami alumni, who wanted to establish an organization that would recognize those student-athletes, coaches and administrators who excelled at their sport and brought acclaim to the University through their achievements and championships. With the addition of the Class of 2018, only 318 honorees have been inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame.